The initial fee Newcastle United have agreed to pay to Southampton for Tino Livramento has been identified, according to the Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old defender is set to join Newcastle this summer after the two clubs worked out an agreement between themselves.

It took a few weeks of negotiations for Newcastle to push Southampton to agree on a fee for Livramento’s transfer, but he is now north east bound.

Southampton dug their heels in to get a good fee and rejected a couple of offers from the Magpies before the deal was finally agreed upon.

It has been claimed that Newcastle will be paying an initial fee of just £30m to take Livramento to St. James’ Park in the ongoing transfer window.

They have agreed to pay another £5m in add-ons based on his performances, which includes Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League again.

The defender has been pushing for the move and has been clear about wanting to move on following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League.

A transfer to Newcastle appeals to him as he wants to test himself in the Champions League next season.

Eddie Howe has been pushing to sign him in order to have proper cover for Kieran Trippier this summer.