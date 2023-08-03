Fulham are pushing to secure a deal to sign Leicester City full-back Timothy Castagne, but the player wants to wait for Juventus.

Castagne is keen to leave Leicester this summer following his side’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

The former Atalanta defender has several suitors in the Premier League as well as in Europe where an unnamed French club are trying to sign him.

Juventus are interested in taking him back to Italy but they are yet to table an offer to sign the full-back.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Fulham are pressing forward with an attempt to sign the defender this summer.

Marco Silva wants depth in his full-back options and the Cottagers are in talks to take Castagne to Craven Cottage ahead of the new season.

However, the Belgian’s preference is to return to Italy and he is prioritising a move to Juventus.

The Serie A giants have asked for more time from the defender as they have other priorities to sort out.

And the defender is prepared to wait and allow Juventus more time to make an offer for him.