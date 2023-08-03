Newcastle United have a deal in place with Southampton for the signature of Tino Livramento, according to Sky Sports News.

The Magpies have already signed Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes this summer and Livramento also going to the north east has been on the cards for a while.

Negotiations with Southampton have been far tougher than anticipated and Newcastle have had to work hard to get a deal done.

The Saints rejected a couple of offers from Newcastle and have been bullish about getting the fee they wanted.

And it has been claimed that an agreement is finally in place between the two clubs for Livramento to move to the north east.

The Magpies are claimed to be splashing out £40m to sign Livramento.

The full-back has been pushing for the move and has been keen to join Newcastle this summer.

Eddie Howe has been pushing for his signature as he wanted a young and quality cover for Kieran Trippier in his squad.