Everton have still not managed to agree personal terms with Sporting Lisbon attacker Youssef Chermiti, it has been claimed in Portugal.

The Toffees are determined to repeat last season’s struggles in front of goal and they want to strengthen their attacking department.

Everton are in the market for a striker and Sporting Lisbon’s Chermiti is high on Sean Dyche’s transfer wish list.

The Merseyside outfit have reached an agreement with the Portuguese outfit for a €15m transfer fee, with an additional €5m in performance-based bonuses and 20 per cent of a future fee.

And according to Portuguese daily O JOGO, the Toffees have yet to reach an agreement with Chermiti on personal terms.

The 19-year-old wants an increase in the amount offered to him initially by Everton and they are still in talks.

However, it is expected that Chermiti will arrive in Liverpool by the weekend to undergo his medical to complete his deal with Everton.

Chermiti is a product of the Sporting Lisbon academy and last season featured 16 times in the league for the Portuguese side, scoring three goals and three assists.