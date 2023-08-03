Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson has admitted that Jose Cifuentes is a player he is very excited to watch play in Gers colours.

The 24-year-old central midfielder has joined Rangers from MLS side LAFC, adding to Michael Beale’s options.

Rangers have locked Cifuentes down on a four-year deal and he has become the club’s ninth addition of the summer window.

Gers legend Ferguson admits that Cifuentes is a player he is looking forward to seeing play for Rangers and admitted that he watched several videos of the player on YouTube to see what the Ecuador international is capable of

“He [Cifuentes] is one player I am really looking forward to seeing”, Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“I have watched him for the last three or four days to know what is going to happen.

“I have watched a tonne [of videos] on YouTube and I have listened to people speak about him, so he is one player that I am excited to watch.”

Rangers will begin their campaign against Kilmarnock on Saturday and Cifuentes has joined subject to international clearance.