AS Roma’s talks with Santos for Marcos Leonardo have hit a stumbling block, amid the forward being subject to interest from Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, it has been claimed in Italy.

Leonardo, 20, progressed through the youth ranks at Santos and he broke into the club’s first team in 2020.

An integral part of the Brazilian outfit’s squad, the young attacker has drawn interest from several clubs, including Roma, Aston Villa and Forest, in the ongoing transfer window.

Roma are negotiating with Santos for a deal to bring Leonardo to the Italy capital in the ongoing transfer window.

And it has been claimed that in a blow to the Villans and the Tricky Trees, the forward himself has set Jose Mourinho’s team as his exit destination this summer.

However, the talks between Roma and Santos have hit a snag, as according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the negotiations have stalled over the terms of potential payments.

Roma are working hard to bolster their attacking stocks this summer in a bid to see themselves become more competitive next season compared to last term.

And all eyes will be on the Serie A outfit to see how they will deal with the adverse situation concerning a potential deal for Leonardo.

It also remains to be seen if Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest will make their measured moves next for Leonardo.