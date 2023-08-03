Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has advised the Gers to focus on substance over style in the early part of the season to send out a message that they are up for the title challenge.

The Ibrox outfit went trophyless last season as they watched their city rivals Celtic lift the domestic treble.

Rangers have been active in the transfer market to back Michael Beale and reshape their squad to challenge the Bhoys for the Scottish Premiership title in the upcoming season.

Ferguson stated that Rangers’ primary focus in the early part of the season needs to be to keep churning out positive results, irrespective of the style of football they play.

And he believes that if Rangers keep finding a way to win games, they will be able to boost their confidence and establish themselves as title contenders.

“Take maximum points from three league games and assume that Celtic will do the same”, Ferguson wrote in his Daily Record column.

“Bite and scratch your way through the Champions League qualifiers to secure group stage football.

“And take care of business against Morton in the Viaplay Cup.

“Once they’ve got all that out of the way they can start to feel the confidence build along with the momentum.

“That’s when the relationships will start to flourish and it’s at that point when the kind of football Beale wants to see will follow.

“But, for the time being, it’s about substance over style.

“Rangers have the month of August to send out a message they’re up for the fight of reclaiming the title.”

Beale will take his team to Rugby Park on Saturday to lock horns with Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock to begin Rangers’ 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign.