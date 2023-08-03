Southampton boss Russell Martin has revealed that the club have targets ready for every position in the squad, but stated that incomings will depend on the departures.

Under their new manager, Martin, Southampton are preparing for life in the Championship this season, which will begin with their match against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

Saints have already seen several players leave following their relegation and have brought in only two players in the form of Ryan Manning and Shea Charles.

Martin pointed out that Southampton already possessed a big squad and believes further signings would not be a good idea, keeping in mind the squad size.

However, the Saints boss admitted that they have targets for every position and stressed that they will try to bring in new players in the event of players departing from the current squad.

When asked about whether there will be further additions to the squad, Martin said at a press conference: “It depends on who leaves.

“We have a travelling group of 21 or 22 and six players who won’t be involved.

“To add to that, with that many players already, I’m not sure it’s a brilliant idea.

“But we have targets in all positions.”

Southampton midfielders Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse are subjects of interest for clubs in the transfer market and it remains to be seen what lies ahead in their future.