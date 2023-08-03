West Ham United have enquired about Spezia’s M’Bala Nzola as a possible replacement for Gianluca Scamacca and have a good relationship with his agent, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Scamacca has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium throughout the ongoing transfer window.

Roma, Atalanta and Inter Milan have tested the water to sign Scamacca, but have failed so far in their attempts to convince the Hammers.

However, the Italian clubs are still interested in Scamacca and the Premier League outfit are looking at the market for a possible replacement for their Italian frontman.

And the Irons have identified Nzola as a potential replacement if Scamacca leaves the club this summer, with an enquiry being made.

The Angola international was relegated with Spezia last season, but he impressed with 18 goal contributions in his 31 appearances.

Nzola is keen to make a move this summer and Serie A outfit Fiorentina are actively pursuing the forward at the moment.

However, West Ham do have a good relationship with the player’s agent, who also represents Angelo Ogbonna.

Now it remains to be seen if the Europa Conference League winners will make their move before any of Nzola’s suitors capture him in the coming days.