West Ham United are now in pole position to sign AC Milan forward Divock Origi, but face competition from sides in Saudi Arabia.

The Hammers are the only Premier League club who are yet to sign a player in the transfer window, though they have made efforts to bring in fresh faces.

While central midfield is one area where a huge amount of focus is following the departure of Declan Rice, David Moyes is also keen on adding to his attacking options.

There is uncertainty regarding the future of Michail Antonio, while Gianluca Scamacca, the other available option is also close to a move away.

West Ham have also seen their move for Manchester City forward Carlos Borges being hijacked by Dutch giants Ajax.

They are interested in AC Milan hitman Origi and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, are in pole position to sign him.

Origi though also has serious interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The Belgian, a former Liverpool player, earns around €4m per year and has another three years left on his deal in Italy.