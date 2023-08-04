Brighton are interested in signing Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman, who has also been a target for Burnley and West Ham United.

A product of the Feyenoord academy, the 21-year-old left-back had a breakthrough last season when he made 23 Eredivisie appearances

His performances in Rotterdam have attracted the prying eyes of clubs in the Premier League this summer.

Burnley and West Ham have already been tracking him and there is one more Premier League who are interested in signing him.

According to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, Brighton are considering making a move to sign the Dutch left-back in the ongoing transfer window.

The Seagulls are known for signing young players and developing them and have a renowned scouting network.

They have their eyes on Hartman and are weighing up a potential move to sign him this summer.

However, for the moment Feyenoord have not received any concrete offers on their table for the Dutchman.

The Rotterdam club want to hold on to the Netherlands Under-21 international at this stage of his career.