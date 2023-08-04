Burnley have held initial discussions with Ajax for a move for attacker Mohamed Daramy but the Dutch side are still undecided about the asking price for the player, according to the Athletic.

Daramy, 21, joined Ajax from FC Copenhagen in 2021 but has yet to establish himself at Johan Cruyff Arena.

He was shipped out back to Copenhagen last term and the attacker played a crucial role in the Danish side’s campaign.

Now he is attracting interest from Burnley amid the Premier League new boys’ efforts to rejig their squad in the ongoing transfer window.

Clarets’ boss Vincent Kompany is keen on bolstering his forward options this summer and is a huge admirer of Daramy.

The Turf Moor side are eager to bring in the Denmark international and they have held initial talks with Ajax for the 21-year-old.

But now it is claimed that Ajax are still considering where to set the asking price for Daramy and Burnley are likely to get back to the table again after the Dutch side decide.

The Lancashire outfit have already added to their attacking ranks this summer and they could bolster their stocks further amid their hopes of maintaining their Premier League status next season.

Now it remains to be seen when Ajax will set Daramy’s asking price and how Burnley will approach them for the attacker next.