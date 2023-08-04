Steve Cooper’s side are yet to strengthen in defence this summer with their investments coming in attack, wing and the right-back positions.
While the goalkeeping department remains another area where the Tricky Trees want to invest in, central defence is no different.
Ibanez has emerged as a potential target, with Nottingham Forest attempting to line up a deal.
However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Roma are only prepared to start talks with Nottingham Forest if an official bid is made.
Jose Mourinho’s side value the defender at €25m to €30m and have identified Ibanez as a player who they could sell this summer.
Ibanez, on his part, will only consider an offer to leave Rome if that offer is comes attached with a lucrative contract.
The defender currently takes home an annual salary of €1.5m at the Italian giants and would likely want to see an increase.