Everton have been slow to work out personal terms with Sporting Lisbon attacker Youssef Chermiti ahead of a proposed summer switch.

Sean Dyche wants more attacking options in his squad after their struggle to score goals almost got Everton relegated from the Premier League last season.

Everton have reached an agreement over a fee with Sporting Lisbon for 19-year-old attacker Chermiti.

The Toffees have agreed to pay a fee of €15m and another €5m in add-ons based on him hitting certain targets at Goodison Park.

But they are yet to agree on a contract with the player and according to Portuguese outlet Esporte ao Minuto, the negotiations over personal terms have been slow.

Everton are finding it harder to work out a deal with the player and convince him to move to Merseyside this summer.

The teenage attacker has been excused from training with the Sporting Lisbon squad as he sorts out his proposed transfer.

Chermiti made his senior debut for Sporting Lisbon last season and has three senior goals in 22 appearances for the club.

He did not want to move this summer, but the Portuguese side are keen to cash in.