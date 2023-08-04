Fenerbahce are negotiating with Tottenham Hotspur for a loan with an option-to-buy deal for midfielder Yves Bissouma, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Bissouma, 26, joined Spurs from Brighton last year but witnessed his campaign with the London outfit marred by injury.

He has attracted interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce, with the Istanbul-based side eyeing bolstering their midfield options this summer.

The Mali international is also claimed to be willing to play for Fenerbahce and according to Turkish daily Takvim (via Star), the Super Lig outfit are now negotiating with Spurs for a potential loan with an option-to-buy deal for the midfielder.

Tottenham are realigning their squad under Ange Postecoglou’s tutelage this summer, with the Premier League campaign set to commence next week.

And they could let Bissouma go this summer if there is the right offer for the player on the table.

Fenerbahce, on the other hand, could hope to see their midfield thrive next season in the event of Bissouma making a move to Istanbul this summer.

However, the jury is still out on whether the Super Lig side will be able to strike a deal with Postecoglou’s side for their midfield target in the coming days.