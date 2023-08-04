There is a feeling that Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto could join Everton this summer, with the two clubs only narrowly apart in their respective valuations, it has been claimed in Italy.

In spite of the Whites being relegated at the end of the season, Gnonto did not have a disappointing campaign, ending the season with eight goal contributions from 28 appearances.

Now with Daniel Farke’s side gearing up for life in the Championship, Gnonto’s future at Elland Road has come under the scanner.

Sean Dyche’s Everton, who themselves avoided relegation at the expense of Leeds, are keen on having Gnonto among their ranks.

They have held talks with Leeds and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, there is a feeling the deal could go through.

It is suggested that Everton are prepared to pay €20m for Gnonto, but Leeds want €2m.

The two teams will continue talks as they aim to find an agreement.

Everton have signed Arnaut Danjuma and Ashley Young so far, while they are also closing in on Youssef Chermiti.

And Gnonto could also wear the Everton blue soon.