Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat after he was left out of Fiorentina’s squad for their friendly against Newcastle United this weekend.

The Premier League giants have signed Mason Mount and Andre Onana this summer and are expected to announce the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag wants one more midfielder and Amrabat is believed to be the Manchester United manager’s top target.

However, a move for the Moroccan will have to wait until Manchester United complete a few sales but the club have received a boost in their pursuit.

Amrabat is not part of the Fiorentina squad that will take on Newcastle at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

With his future under the scanner, Fiorentina have decided against having him in the team for the friendly.

The midfielder is expected to leave the club and has prioritised joining Manchester United despite having an offer from Saudi Arabia.

Amrabat is staying away from the trip to England as Manchester United wait to make an offer for him this summer.