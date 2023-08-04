Aston Villa director of football Monchi is pushing to include a buy-back clause as Burnley push to sign attacking midfielder Aaron Ramsey this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Ramsey spent the latter half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough and his future at Villa Park is again under the scanner.

The 21-year-old midfielder is not a big part of Unai Emery’s immediate plans and the club are open to offers for him this summer.

Burnley are prepared to offer a guaranteed fee of £12m to take the midfielder to Turf Moor in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been claimed that Aston Villa would prefer a buy-back clause in any agreement to sell the 21-year-old midfielder.

The club believe Ramsey has the talent to excel in the future and their new director of football, Monchi, does not want to lose complete control over his future.

He is driving Aston Villa’s interest in having a buy-back in any deal to sell Ramsey in the ongoing transfer window.

Burnley are keen to sign him but are not sure about including a buy-back to allow Villa the option of re-signing him in a couple of years.

The Clarets want to sign young players who could be sold for a big profit later rather than have guaranteed buy-back clauses for selling clubs.