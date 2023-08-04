Nottingham Forest face competition from Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli for Roma defender Roger Ibanez.

Roma are looking to cash in on the centre-back this summer as they look to bring in funds.

Nottingham Forest are interested in Ibanez and have been linked with preparing a bid, but now they will have to battle competition from Saudi Arabia for him.

Al Ahli also want Ibanez, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, and are keen to tempt him to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi side would be likely to be able to afford Roma’s asking price of between €25m and €30m to let the defender depart.

Whether Ibanez would prefer a move to Saudi Arabia over a switch to the Premier League remains to be seen.

Nottingham Forest retained their top flight status last term and moving to the City Ground would give Ibanez the chance to compete in arguably world football’s top league.

However, Al Ahli have Roberto Firmino, Allan Saint-Maximin and Edouard Mendy on the books in the increasingly glamourous Saudi Pro League.