Lille forward Jonathan David remains a top target for Tottenham Hotspur to replace Harry Kane if the star striker leaves this summer.

The Lilywhites are facing the prospect of losing their prized asset as Bayern Munich’s interest in Kane intensifies.

Tottenham are not in an advantageous position regarding the England striker given that Kane has entered the final year of his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and has shown no intention to sign an extension.

The Lilywhites have started making preparations to find a possible replacement and still view Lille’s David as a top target, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 23-year-old has been on Lille’s books since the summer of 2020 and has made 67 goal contributions in 136 appearances.

Lille will look for a fee in the region of €50m to €60m to consider the option of selling David.

It is claimed that the situation will continue to evolve in the coming days.

David was snapped up by Lille from Belgian side Gent for €23m remains their club record sale.