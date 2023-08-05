Burnley are still some way away from meeting Southampton’s valuation of winger Nathan Tella this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Tella scored 17 league goals on loan at Burnley last season and played a massive role in getting them promoted to the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany wants him back at Turf Moor and Burnley have already failed with a £9m offer for the attacker this summer.

Burnley have not ended their interest in the player but have not made much progress in their pursuit of the winger in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been claimed that Burnley’s valuation of Tella is still far apart from what Southampton want for the winger before agreeing to sell him.

Russell Martin would prefer to hold on to Tella, who played a key role in Southampton’s 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

Burnley remain interested in him but for the moment they are yet to get close to agreeing on a fee with the Saints.

The south coast club want somewhere between £15m and £20m before agreeing to let Tella go this summer.