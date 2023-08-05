The poker between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane is set to continue despite suggestions of a deadline, it has been claimed in Germany.

Bayern Munich tabled a bid worth more than €100m, including add-ons, on Friday to push Tottenham to sell the striker this summer.

The German champions were said to have asked Spurs to give them an answer to their offer by midnight or else they would look at other targets.

It was seen as a way to push Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to make a decision but it has been claimed that the standoff is set to continue.

It seems the Tottenham supremo has not made a call yet and according to German daily Bild, the poker between the two clubs is set to continue.

The Bavarians are yet to hear back from the Spurs end following their latest offer for the striker.

Kane has already agreed a contract with the German champions and will become their top earner if he moves to Bavaria.

However, the striker is not keen to push through a transfer and has not been putting any pressure on Tottenham.

The England captain is also expected to stay at Spurs if a decision is not made on his future before the first game of the Premier League season next weekend.