Sturm Graz sporting director Andreas Schicker has insisted that soon-to-be Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is the complete package and has a massive future ahead of him in European football.

Hojlund has already undergone a medical and signed a five-year contract with Manchester United ahead of completing his move from Atalanta.

The Red Devils are expected to announce his arrival ahead of their pre-season friendly against Lens at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Manchester United have gambled big on him – paying an initial fee of €75m and another €10m in add-ons based on appearances, goals and trophies.

However, Schicker, who signed Hojlund for Sturm Graz, insisted that the forward has a massive future ahead of him in European football.

The Dane was Sturm Graz’s most expensive signing in close to two decades and the sporting director insisted that the forward is the complete package who is destined for success.

“He has a great future at the highest European level ahead of him”, Schicker told The Athletic.

“His mindset, his personality and his skills, with all his speed, power, depth, force and quality before the goal, makes him a total package.”

The Sturm Graz deal-maker also admitted that Hojlund does not lack any self-confidence and while not being arrogant, the forward has a personality that exudes belief.

“He’s not a quiet guy.

“He already arrived with very good self-esteem but in a positive way.

“He was not arrogant but he had really high self-confidence.

“To become that special kind of player, you somehow have to be a little bit special also in terms of personality.”