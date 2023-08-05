West Ham United are confident that the relationship between David Moyes and new director of football Tim Steidten will improve once new players arrive, according to the Guardian.

The Hammers are the only Premier League club who are yet to sign a player this summer despite receiving a British record fee for Declan Rice when he joined Arsenal earlier in the transfer window.

West Ham’s transfer committee have been plagued by internal differences, especially between Moyes and Steidten, who arrived earlier in the summer.

While the Hammers boss wants to bring in proven Premier League performers like James Ward-Prowse, Steidten is reluctant to spend big fees on such players and is instead keen to bring in cheaper talent from Europe.

The internal differences are threatening to unravel the club’s transfer window but West Ham are hoping to mend the relationship between the manager and the director of football.

Attempts are being made behind the scenes to put the two on the same page with regards to their transfer strategy.

West Ham expect their differences to be mended once new players start arriving and believe the duo will have a positive working relationship.

Talk of Moyes being sacked has been played down but West Ham have not ruled out changing the manager if they make a bad start to the season.

The Hammers are now expecting to make significant progress over the weekend on a deal for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.