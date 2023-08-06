Everton will give attacker Youssef Chermiti a medical on Monday as they close in on him, according to Sky Sports News.

The Toffees have agreed a fee with Sporting Lisbon for Chermiti’s signature and will pay an initial €15m for the attacker.

Personal terms have now also been thrashed out after Chermiti rejected the first proposal put forward by Everton.

Now Everton have booked in Chermiti for a medical on Monday.

The attacker will be put through his paces by the Toffees and if he comes through without an issue, will put pen to paper to a contract with the Merseyside giants.

Chermiti made 22 appearances for Sporting Lisbon over the course of last season after breaking into the team and scored three goals.

Everton will hope to see Chermiti hit the ground running in the Premier League, with scoring goals having been a problem for the side last term.

Sporting Lisbon have also secured a ten per cent sell-on clause in the agreement with Everton for Chermiti.