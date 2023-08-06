Everton are looking to sell Demarai Gray in order to give Sean Dyche more financial firepower to play with this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Toffees have brought in Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma, while they are trying to complete a deal for striker Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon.

Dyche wants more fresh attacking faces though, with Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison firmly a target for the Merseyside outfit.

Everton need to bring in more cash to help back Dyche and they are keen to move Gray on.

Fulham have been holding talks to sign Gray and Everton are looking for the deal to come through to add cash to Dyche’s transfer kitty.

It had been suggested that Everton were reluctant to lose Gray, who chipped in with vital goals last season.

Now though the Toffees want to finalise his exit to bring in the money.

Gray has also been subject to interest from other clubs, but it is Fulham who are in pole position to sign the former Leicester City man.