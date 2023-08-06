Sporting Lisbon attacker Youssef Chermiti is now just one step away from moving to Everton after he agreed personal terms with the Toffees.

The Premier League side agreed a deal with Sporting Lisbon for Chermiti, but thrashing out personal terms with the 19-year-old, who rejected their first proposal, was harder.

Now, according to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol, Everton have found common ground with Chermiti.

Chermiti is just one step away from becoming an Everton player and will be expected to be put through his medical paces.

Sporting Lisbon have secured a ten per cent sell-on clause in the agreement, meaning they could earn further money from Chermiti in the future.

Everton will pay €15m plus a further €5m in add-ons for the 19-year-old striker.

Chermiti had not been looking to leave Sporting Lisbon this summer, but the Portuguese outfit were keen to cash in when Everton came calling.

The striker only made his Sporting Lisbon debut last year and scored three times in 22 appearances.