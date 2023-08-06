Charlie Cresswell’s situation at Leeds United is being closely watched by Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cresswell spent last season on loan at Millwall in the Championship and Leeds came close to selling him in the January transfer window.

He has been tipped to stay and play at Elland Road this season, but started on the bench in Leeds’ 2-2 draw against Cardiff City on Sunday.

Leeds have also been linked with moving to try to sign Nathaniel Phillips from Liverpool, something which would add another layer of competition for Cresswell.

And German pair Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart are keeping a close eye on his situation.

If he continues to be out of the starting eleven as the weeks go by, they could approach Leeds about a loan move.

Switching to the Bundesliga could be an attractive proposition for the defender.

Leeds have had an exodus of players so far this summer and already have Brenden Aaronson, Robin Koch and Max Wober on loan at Bundesliga clubs.