Watford are leading the hunt for Leeds United target Sory Kaba, who could cost £2m to snap up, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Kaba moved to Welsh side Cardiff City on a loan deal for the second half of the Championship campaign last term and quickly set about showing he could handle the demands of English football.

He grabbed eight goals in just 17 Championship outings and Watford were one of the teams he found the back of the net against.

Looking for firepower, the Hornets are now leading the chase to bring Kaba back to the Championship, but they face competition for his signature.

A host of Championship sides are interested in Kaba, including Daniel Farke’s Leeds, who are in the market to bring another striker to Elland Road.

The 28-year-old is on the books at Danish side FC Midtjylland, but is into the final year of his contract.

Kaba has already turned out twice in the Danish top flight so far this season, but only being introduced from the bench.

It is suggested that he would cost £2m to snap up from the Danish outfit and that sum would likely be affordable for his Championship suitors.

Kaba has turned out for Guinea at international level.