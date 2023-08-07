Richard Keys believes that Manchester United new boy Andre Onana will cost the Red Devils points in the new Premier League season as he takes over from David de Gea as number 1.

Onana joined Erik ten Hag’s side from Inter Milan earlier this summer and is all set to succeed the long-serving Spanish goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

Manchester United were keen on bringing a new goalkeeping face to Old Trafford and they are now hoping to witness sparkling performances from the Cameroonian moving forward.

But Keys thinks otherwise and he indicated that he does not rate Onana, with the Red Devils ‘keeper facing criticism for a gaffe in pre-season against Lens, where he was beaten from the centre circle.

The veteran broadcaster also thinks that Onana will cost Manchester United as many points as De Gea saved.

“I don’t fancy the keeper either”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“Even before the howler v Lens at the weekend, I had said that he will cost United as many points as de Gea saved.”

The veteran broadcaster also chipped in on Manchester United’s takeover process, admitting he does not expect to see a resolution soon.

“I do not expect the take-over to get done any time soon despite Rio Ferdinand’s claims that it was ‘imminent’ in May.

“It would not surprise me if the Glazers are still at the club at the turn of the year.

“They are tyre-kickers.

“There is a massive gulf between what they want and what the club is actually worth.

“There is a buyer. End of.”

With Manchester United back in the Champions League, the club now have another income stream, though they have been careful with their spending this summer and are looking to offload several players.