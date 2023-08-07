Mohamed Salah’s representative Ramy Abbas Issa has insisted that the striker remains committed to Liverpool despite a big money link with the Saudi Pro League.

Saudi clubs are continuing to flex their financial muscles having taken a host of top stars to the kingdom this summer.

Salah is the latest player to be linked with potentially heading to Saudi Arabia, with Al Ittihad claimed to want to hand him a lucrative deal.

The striker though is focused on Liverpool, his representative has insisted, with it being stressed he would not have signed a new contract with the Anfield outfit last year had that not been the case.

Abbas Issa said: “If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer.

“Mohamed remains committed to LFC.”

Liverpool have already lost two established first team players to Saudi Arabia this summer, with skipper Jordan Henderson and midfielder Fabinho both heading to the country.

Another former Liverpool man, Roberto Firmino, who turned down the chance to extend his stay at Anfield, is also now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia.