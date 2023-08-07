Julen Lopetegui is due back to take Wolves training on Tuesday despite continued speculation over his future, according to Express & Star.

The Spanish tactician has been left unhappy at Wolves’ transfer business this summer, with the Molineux outfit offloading a host of players to balance the books.

Only Tom King and Matt Doherty, both free transfers, have arrived to boost Lopetegui’s options and the manager is not pleased.

It has been suggested that he is on the verge of walking away as Wolves boss, but he is due back at the club on Tuesday to take training.

The squad have had a short break, as the new Premier League season looms.

Wolves though are preparing in the event that they do need to make a managerial change.

The club have started considering candidates to replace Lopetegui if they do need to act quickly.

Wolves are due to start the new campaign next Monday by travelling to Old Trafford to lock horns with Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United side.