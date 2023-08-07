Leeds United received enquiries from clubs other than Chelsea for Tyler Adams at the weekend, when the Blues’ interest emerged, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Chelsea are pushing to sign Adams from Leeds and are widely expected to take him to Stamford Bridge over the course of the next week.

He has a release clause in his contract at Elland Road, in the region of £20m, which Chelsea will trigger.

Chelsea’s interest emerging though spurred other clubs into action.

It is claimed that other clubs also looking for a central midfielder made enquiries over the weekend about signing Adams.

Which clubs made enquiries is unclear, but they appear to have moved too slowly in the race.

Losing Adams will be a blow for Leeds, but the Whites knew they could be left powerless if the clause in the American’s contract was triggered.

Leeds have already brought in Ethan Ampadu to bolster their midfield options this summer, but are expected to be further active before the window slams shut at the start of September.