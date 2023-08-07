Liverpool have now gone in with another bid for Romeo Lavia after Southampton rejected a £46m offer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Reds have lost Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita from their midfield unit this summer.

Jurgen Klopp wants Belgian starlet Lavia bringing to Anfield and the club have been working to deliver for their manager.

Talks with Southampton are proving to be difficult though, with Saints holding firm to a £50m valuation of a player with just one full season of Premier League football in the bank.

Liverpool have had a bid of £46m rejected, but they are not giving up.

Klopp’s side have already gone in with another improved offer for Lavia and will hope that it can do the trick.

With the new Premier League season fast approaching, Liverpool want to quickly establish if they can sign Lavia.

The midfielder caught the eye in a struggling Southampton side in the Premier League last season.