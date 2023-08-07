Everton boss Sean Dyche believes Leicester City’s Patson Daka has the pace he needs in attack and is hoping the Foxes will sell for a reasonable price, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Toffees struggled for goals last season, ending as the lowest-scoring team in the top flight, in the process narrowly avoiding relegation.

Dyche, who oversaw the battle for survival, is cautious not to repeat the same mistake and is looking to add goalscoring options to his squad.

He is keen on signing two new forwards and has identified Daka as someone who can fit the bill.

Dyche believes that the 24-year-old has the kind of pace that his side will require and is keen on having him.

The striker suffered relegation with Leicester last season and Dyche is hoping that, with cash tight at Goodison, he can land Saka for a reasonable fee.

What level Leicester value the striker at remains to be seen.

The Toffees have so far signed just two players, with Ashley Young arriving on a free transfer and Arnaut Danjuma on loan.

They are though set to sign striker Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon soon.