Alejo Veliz will spend the season at Tottenham Hotspur once he completes his transfer, despite Rosario Central wanting him back on loan this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Spurs have a deal in place to sign the 19-year-old striker from Rosario Central in the ongoing transfer window.

The forward has arrived in London to complete the move and is scheduled to undergo a medical with Spurs later today.

Personal terms are already in place and there were claims that Spurs would loan him back to Rosario Central once he completed the move.

But it has been claimed that Veliz will not be going back to Rosario Central on loan this summer.

The youngster is seen as one for the future and the club are not envisaging a massive role for him in the upcoming season.

However, he will remain at Spurs for the time being and be part of Ange Postecoglou’s first-team squad.

Tottenham are planning to have Veliz in their environment this season as he settles down at a new club and in a new country.

Rosario Central did request a loan back but Spurs have declined that approach and Veliz will stay at the club once he completes the move.