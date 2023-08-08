Arsenal technical director Edu is working to offload fringe players in the ongoing transfer window amid the London side’s efforts to balance the books, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been busy in the transfer market this summer and have splashed the cash on their new acquisitions.

They did not shy away from paying hefty money to secure the services of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz and the amount they spent for their targets this summer touched the £200m mark.

Arsenal are unlikely to cease their spending spree now and are keen on bringing David Raya to the Emirates Stadium.

However, Arsenal want to offload fringe players from their squad in order to help to balance the books.

And Edu is striving to jettison some players who are deemed surplus to requirements.

The Gunners have already offloaded four players this summer and they are also keen on letting Folarin Balogun depart the Emirates Stadium.

Defender Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu are also tipped to leave the London giants this summer.

Now all eyes will be on Edu to see whether he will be able to move on players that Arteta no longer needs.