Chelsea have not yet made a firm decision on whether to trigger the release clause of Leeds United star Tyler Adams or negotiate a structured deal for the player, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder joined Leeds last season and following their relegation, he is expected to leave Elland Road this summer.

Adams is wanted by Premier League giants Chelsea and the player has a relegation clause in his contract.

It has been suggested that Mauricio Pochettino’s side are now ready to step up their interest in Adams, with the player all set to move south.

The USA international is also said to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

But it has been claimed that Chelsea are yet to decide whether they want to trigger Adams’ £20m release clause.

Chelsea are also considering negotiating a different structured deal with Leeds for the signature of the defensive midfielder.

Now all eyes will be on Chelsea to see what their next move will be regarding the Whites star.