Gent did not want to take any risks by playing Gift Orban this weekend when a possible move to Tottenham Hotspur is on the cards.

Orban was sensational for Gent last term after joining the club in the January transfer window, but the Belgian side may soon lose him.

The man who helped himself to 20 goals in just 22 outings last season is wanted by Tottenham and talks have happened between the two clubs.

It is claimed that Ange Postecoglou wants Orban to be brought to north London and Gent have set their sights on earning €30m plus add-ons from the sale.

Gent did not play Orban at the weekend against Mechelen because, according to Unibet.nl, they did not want to take any risks with him, especially with a big fee possible.

The striker also did not feel ready to start with the potential move in the offing.

Orban sat on the bench throughout the 1-0 win.

Tottenham are first though expected to clarify Harry Kane’s future, amid interest and bids from Bayern Munich, before they make a firm offer for Orban.