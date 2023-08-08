Forest Green Rovers are holding talks to sign midfielder Alfie Bendle from fellow League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon, according to the South London Press.

Bendle, 18, came through the youth set-ups of three different clubs before joining the Dons academy in 2021.

He broke into the first team at AFC Wimbledon last year after putting pen to paper on a professional contract and has so far made nine league appearances for the London outfit.

The 18-year-old has been shipped out to Corinthian-Casuals and Eastbourne Borough during his time at Plough Lane.

And now he is subject to interest from Forest Green, who failed to claw their way out from the bottom four in the League One last term.

Forest Green kicked off their League Two campaign this season in the worst possible way with a defeat at the hands of Salford City.

And the Green boss David Horseman wants to bring in the midfielder on a permanent basis to further bolster his ranks.

Talks are being held between the two clubs in an attempt to reach an agreement.

Now it remains to be seen whether Forest Green will be able to strike a permanent deal with the Dons for Bendle before the transfer window slams shut.