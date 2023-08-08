Liverpool are still considering Fluminense star Andre as a possible midfield option this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Reds have seen a series of midfield players leave the club in the summer and they are focusing on rebuilding that area of the pitch.

Although they have added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to their squad, Jurgen Klopp is still keen on adding a defensive midfielder.

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is top on their wish list and Liverpool have seen their latest bid of £46m rejected by the Saints.

Liverpool are also looking at other targets and Fluminense’s midfielder Andre is one of them.

And it has been claimed that Andre is still under consideration at Liverpool as an alternative to the Southampton star.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder is an important part of the Fluminense side and has made 145 appearances for the Brazilians.

Andre has three more years left on his current contract and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will make a move for the midfielder this summer.