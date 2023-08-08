Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are yet to be officially informed by Kyle Walker about any decision to reject them, it has been claimed in Germany.

Walker was linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium earlier in the summer and German champions Bayern Munich emerged as the suitors.

However, the Premier League champions have been keen on keeping hold of the player and have shown no willingness to negotiate a deal with Bayern Munich.

Now the German giants have been informed that Manchester City have made a new and improved offer to extend Walker’s stay beyond next summer.

Though there is an ever-growing pessimism inside the Bayern Munich camp regarding the possibility of concluding a deal for Walker, the German club are yet to hear from the player himself about any decision to reject them, according to Sky Deutschland.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has time and again stressed the importance of Walker to his team, insisting that the qualities the England international has are difficult to find.

He was even handed the skipper’s armband in each of the three games his side played in Asia as part of their pre-season tour.

There have been suggestions that Walker was left unhappy after Guardiola left him out of the starting line-up in the Champions League final against Inter Milan.