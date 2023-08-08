Manchester United have held discussions with Nice and Jean-Clair Todibo’s entourage regarding a potential move as they eye replacing Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils are interested in signing a centre-back this summer and Erik ten Hag has identified Todibo as an ideal candidate.

Todibo is subject to interest from several clubs this summer and the player has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since the beginning of the summer transfer window.

However, it is said that Manchester United will only make a move for the 23-year-old if they are able to sell Maguire.

Maguire has suitors in the transfer market in the form of West Ham United and they have submitted a second bid for the defender.

According to French radio station RMC, Manchester United have already held discussions with Nice and Todibo’s entourage regarding a move.

He is seen as a replacement for Maguire, if he departs for West Ham.

The player joined Nice in the summer of 2021 from Barcelona and has four more years left on his contract.

It is expected that Manchester United will have to dig deep in their wallet to convince Nice to let Todibo leave.