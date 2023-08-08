Nottingham Forest are holding talks to try to sign defender Victor Nelsson from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The Tricky Trees are continuing to hunt for additions to the squad during the final month of the summer transfer window.

A host of defenders have been linked with a move to the City Ground and now Nottingham Forest are trying to snap up a player from Turkey.

Steve Cooper’s side are in talks over signing Galatasaray’s Nelsson, according to Sky Italia.

Nelsson, 24, has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent transfer windows and he could be set to join Nottingham Forest this summer.

A Denmark international, Galatasaray signed the centre-back from FC Copenhagen in 2021 and he has become a key man in Istanbul.

It is unclear how much Nottingham Forest might have to pay to sign the Dane.

He helped Galatasaray to win the Turkish Super Lig title last season and leaving for Nottingham Forest would mean giving up Champions League football.