Nottingham Forest target Sergi Canos told Valencia he would take a €250,000 wage cut in order to finance his switch to Los Che, but the Spanish side told him they could meet the deal cost only to be unable to.

Canos is desperate to swap Brentford for Valencia this summer, but the Bees want €250,000 to let him go.

Valencia are currently unable to spend money due to financial issues and Canos told Los Che they could take the €250,000 out of his salary, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Valencia informed Canos that would not be necessary, but then failed to present the offer to Brentford.

Nottingham Forest want to sign the winger and he is now assessing his options.

Joining Valencia remains Canos’ dream this summer, but he is not prepared to continue waiting for Los Che to be able to sign him.

A switch to Nottingham Forest would keep Canos in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has been on the books at Brentford since 2017 and spent the second half of last season on loan at Olympiacos.

Canos has never played his senior football in Spain.