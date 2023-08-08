Unnamed Premier League clubs have expressed tentative interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga, according to Sky Sports.

The 24-year-old defender came through the Tottenham Hotspur academy and has made 50 senior appearances for Spurs.

Tanganga though faces a big battle for game time at Tottenham and the club are prepared to listen to loan and permanent deal offers.

New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has already signed Micky van de Ven in the ongoing window and is pushing to add one more defender.

Tanganga has suitors in Italy in the form of Inter and Turkish giants Besiktas are also showing interest in him.

Galatasaray are also keen, while Tanganga has had tentative interest from unnamed Premier League clubs.

Whether any of the Premier League clubs firm up their interest in Tanganga remains to be seen, with the clock ticking on the transfer window.

Last season, Tanganga featured a total of seven times for Tottenham after being convinced to stay by former Spurs boss Antonio Conte.