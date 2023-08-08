Romeo Lavia’s representatives are looking to finalise their client’s move to Liverpool amid the midfielder not being involved in Saints training today.

Liverpool are pushing hard to capture the Belgian midfielder, but have now had three offers rejected by Southampton.

While Saints are fully prepared to sell Lavia, they want a minimum of £50m and Liverpool’s latest bid of £46m did not do the trick; it has been claimed the Reds have gone in with another offer.

However, Lavia is not training with Southampton today, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

He has also been left out of Southampton’s squad for their first round EFL Cup tie away at Gillingham this evening.

Lavia’s agents are now working overtime to try to close the deal for their client and want to do it today.

The midfielder is desperate to complete a switch to Anfield and Jurgen Klopp wants him adding to the squad.

Southampton have just sold full-back Tino Livramento to Newcastle United and could be set to bring in more cash from offloading Lavia.