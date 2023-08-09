Chelsea have now entered the race to rival Liverpool for Romeo Lavia by sending a bid to Southampton, according to the Daily Echo.

Liverpool have made the Belgian midfielder a top target and have been in talks with Southampton to sign him.

However, the Reds have had multiple bids rejected as they are reluctant to meet Southampton’s £50m valuation of the 19-year-old.

Now, as Liverpool continue to work on a deal, Chelsea have come in with an offer for Lavia.

It is suggested that the bid from Mauricio Pochettino’s men is closer to Southampton’s valuation of Lavia than Liverpool have got.

The Blues have been looking to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, but agreeing a fee for a player the Seagulls want £100m for has been tough.

Whether Chelsea view Lavia as an alternative to Caicedo is unclear.

Lavia did not train with Southampton on Tuesday and played no part in their EFL Cup clash with Gillingham, amid thoughts his move to Liverpool was imminent.

Now Chelsea have added another level of complexity to the saga.