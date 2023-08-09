Atletico Madrid are continuing to make Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg a priority target, but have no deal in place with Spurs.

Hojbjerg could move on from north London as the Ange Postecoglou revolution takes shape and he has major suitors in Spain.

Atletico Madrid are hugely keen on the Denmark international and, despite a lack of progress towards signing him, continue to view him as a priority target, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

The Madrid club have a full agreement with Hojbjerg on personal terms.

There is no agreement on a fee between the two clubs however and it is suggested that Atletico Madrid need player exits to be able to afford to sign Hojbjerg.

The 28-year-old midfielder has another two years left to run on his contract at Tottenham.

He has been a key part of Spurs’ midfield in recent seasons and appeared in 35 of 38 Premier League games for the club last term.

Hojbjerg has so far only played his football in England and Germany, but could soon add Spain to that list.