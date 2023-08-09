Lazio are making a late attempt to hijack Leicester City’s pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei, it has been claimed in Italy.

Chelsea snapped up the young midfielder from Inter last summer and he spent the latter half of last season on loan at Reading.

The Blues have been looking to find a new loan club for the midfielder in the ongoing transfer window and he has had several offers.

Casadei has rejected a move to Genoa and there are suggestions that Leicester are close to getting a deal done to sign him on loan from Chelsea.

The midfielder has given his approval to the move to the Foxes but according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Lazio are attempting a late move for him.

The Serie A giants are interested in Casadei and are attempting to barge into the negotiations for him.

They are trying to hijack Leicester’s pursuit of the young midfielder and are looking to convince him to move to the Stadio Olimpico.

Leicester are pushing to get the move over the line soon but the late move from Lazio could complicate proceedings.